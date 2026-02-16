Coles Accused Of 'Utterly Misleading' Discounts As Major Court Case Kicks Off

MENAFN - The Conversation) Coles has appeared before the Federal Court in Melbourne, as hearings for a high-stakes case launched against the supermarket by Australia's consumer watchdog officially begin.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is alleging Coles misled consumers with“illusory” discounts between February 2022 and May 2023.

The watchdog alleges that in this period, Coles temporarily increased the prices of“at least 245 different products”, then placed them on“Down Down” promotions which were:

In opening arguments on Monday, head counsel for the ACCC, Garry Rich SC, described the supermarket's conduct as“utterly misleading”.

While Coles' legal team only addressed the court for a short time on Monday, barrister John Sheahan KC said Coles customers were aware of price movements before making purchases.

Coles has signalled it will argue the price increases in question represented a genuine response to surging costs.

So, what exactly is at stake for one of Australia's largest supermarket giants?

Behind the allegations

The ACCC alleges Coles offered misleading discounts on a wide range of products over the relevant period – ranging from Colgate toothpaste to Sanitarium Weet-Bix cereal.

In its court filing, the ACCC provides the example of a 16 pack of Strepsils Throat Lozenges Honey & Lemon. According to the ACCC, this product had been for sale on a“Down Down” promotion at a price of A$5.50 for at least 649 days.

The ACCC says on 12 October 2022, Coles increased the price to $7 for 28 days, then reduced it back to $6 on a“Down Down” promotion, 9% higher than the previous price of $5.50.

What does 'Down Down' mean?

In making this accusation, the ACCC is emphasising the overall impression created in the mind of the reasonable consumer was that the price drop related to a price set more than a short period before.

It argues consumers should be able to take the“Down Down” campaign at face value, without scrutinising the fine print price change or researching prices over the recent history.

Notably, the ACCC is arguing that the conduct by Coles was“planned”. In other words, that the allegedly misleading representations were deliberate.

Under Australian Consumer Law, conduct can be misleading without being intentional. However, if the ACCC can show that the conduct was indeed planned then an inference that the conduct was also misleading is easier to establish. Additionally, intentional misleading representations are likely to attract a larger penalty.

What might Coles argue?

By contrast, Coles' case is likely to rest on two things. First, its right to raise prices, especially in response to what Coles has said were“significant cost increases”, including:

And second, that the“Down Down” price on the ticket was, strictly speaking, accurate – there was a price reduction from the shelf, just not a reduction compared to the historical, pre-increase price.

So it is a legal battle with potentially significant consequences for all parties.

A separate action by the ACCC against Woolworths, also alleging“illusory” discounts, will be heard later this year.

Clearly the outcome of the case against Woolworths will be influenced by what happens in the Coles litigation.

What's at stake?

If Coles is found to have made the alleged misleading representations, any penalties will be determined by the court in a separate hearing. However, the amounts are potentially significant.

The maximum penalty could be $50 million per contravention, or more.

By comparison, in 2024, Qantas was ordered to pay $100 million for misleading consumers by accepting bookings for flights that had already been cancelled.

Separately, the Federal Court last year ordered Optus to pay $100 million after the telco admitted it had engaged in unconscionable conduct involving aggressive debt collection and mis-selling to vulnerable customers.

The big issues at play

A supermarket such as Coles is entitled to raise prices.

But the question raised by this case is whether it is misleading under consumer law to advertise a discount on a product that has only briefly risen in price, using a well recognised promotion strategy, without disclosing that not so long before, it was even cheaper.

In other words, can consumers rely on the headline of a“Down Down” discount to tell them they are getting a deal? Or should they be scrutinising the fluctuations in retail pricing more carefully and shopping around?

The case continues on Tuesday.