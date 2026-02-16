US Paving Way For India's Shift From Russia To Venezuela Oil
The first is that any contract their partners enter into must be governed by US law. The second prohibits transactions with Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and China. That's why RT interpreted the license as the“US Ban[ning] Venezuelan Oil Producers From Doing Business With Russia & China.”
That interpretation is reasonable since the Trump Doctrine is shaped by US Undersecretary of Defense Elbridge Colby's“Strategy of Denial,” which, in its simplest form, seeks to deny strategic resources to US rivals such as the countries listed above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment