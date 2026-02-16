Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Paving Way For India's Shift From Russia To Venezuela Oil

2026-02-16 05:02:29
(MENAFN- Asia Times) Russian state media outlet RT posted on X about the US Treasury Department's new“Venezuela General License 48,” which allows US companies to provide“goods, technology, software, or services for the exploration, development, or production of oil or gas in Venezuela,” with two conditions attached.

The first is that any contract their partners enter into must be governed by US law. The second prohibits transactions with Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and China. That's why RT interpreted the license as the“US Ban[ning] Venezuelan Oil Producers From Doing Business With Russia & China.”

That interpretation is reasonable since the Trump Doctrine is shaped by US Undersecretary of Defense Elbridge Colby's“Strategy of Denial,” which, in its simplest form, seeks to deny strategic resources to US rivals such as the countries listed above.

Asia Times

