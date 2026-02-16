Looks Like AI Is An Existential Threat After All

MENAFN - Asia Times) So the other day I wrote a post about how humanity is inevitably going to be disempowered by the existence of AI.

A bunch of people wrote to me and asked me:“What made you change your mind?”. Three years ago, shortly after the release of the original ChatGPT, I wrote a post about how LLMs are not going to destroy the human race.

And just a couple of months ago, I wrote a post arguing that ASI (artificial superintelligence) is likely to peacefully coexist with humanity rather than kill us off. People wanted to know why my tone had shifted from optimistic to pessimistic.

Well, the simple answer to that is“I was in a worse mood.” My rabbit was sick,[1] so I was kind of grumpy, and so in my post a few days ago, I painted the eventual disempowerment of humanity as more of a negative thing than I usually do.

In fact, I've always believed that at some point, humanity would be replaced with something posthuman - godlike AIs, a hive mind, modified humans, or whatever. I grew up reading science fiction about that kind of thing - Vernor Vinge, Charles Stross, Arthur C. Clarke, Iain M. Banks, and so on - and it just always seemed impossible that humanity had already attained the theoretical pinnacle of intelligence.[2]

I had always simply envisioned that whatever came after us would be in the general human family, and would be more likely to be on our side than against us. That's what my post the other day was about. I painted a more glum picture of humanity's eventual supersession because I was in a bad mood. But even in that post, at the end, I offered optimism that ASI will save us from things like low fertility, fascist overlords, and the end of human-driven scientific discovery.

That optimistic future would be like the Culture novels, by Iain M Banks, in which AIs take the reins of civilization but in which they respect and help and protect a now-mostly-useless humanity - basically a much nicer, more enlightened version of the way the United States of America treats Native Americans nowadays. It's a wistful future, and in some ways a sad one, but not particularly terrifying.

BUT, at the same time, I have gotten a lot more worried about existential, catastrophic AI risk - the kind of thing that would kill us instead of just rendering us comfortably impotent - than I was three years ago. And so the people who wrote to ask me why my tone had shifted deserve a longer explanation about why I'm more worried.

What I got wrong three years ago

In my post three years ago, I argued that LLMs were not yet the kind of AI that could threaten the human race. I think I was probably right regarding the type of LLMs that existed in early 2023, for the reasons I laid out in that post.

In a nutshell, I argued that since all LLMs could do was talk to people, the only way they could destroy the human race was by convincing us to destroy ourselves (unlikely) or by teaching us how to destroy ourselves (for example, by educating bioterrorists about how to make bioweapons).

In my defense, this is not too different from the scenario that Eliezer Yudkowsky - who literally wrote the book on existential AI risk - envisioned in 2022. He wrote:

This is about AI teaching people how to make self-replicating nanomachinery instead of a doomsday virus. But honestly I feel like the doomsday virus would be easier to make. So I don't think my scenario was too far behind the thinking of the most vocal and panicky AI safety people back in 2023.

Anyway, if I had said“chatbots” instead of“LLMs” in my 2023 post, I think I still would have been correct, because a chatbot is a type of user interface, while an LLM is an underlying technology that can be used to do much more than make a chatbot. What I missed was that LLMs can do a lot more than just talk to people - they can write code, because code is just a language, and it's not too hard to get them to do this in an automated, end-to-end, agentic fashion.

In other words, I didn't envision the advent of vibe-coding. And I probably should have. To be fair, the advent of vibe-coding required some big technological advances[3] that didn't exist in early 2023. But missing the fact that computer code is just a language that can be learned like any other - and that in fact it's easier to learn, since you can verify when it works and when it doesn't work - was a big miss for me. And it opens up the door to a LOT of other scary scenarios, beyond“A chatbot helps humans to do something bad.”

So anyway, let's talk about what I'm scared about now. But first, let's talk about what I'm less scared about, at least for the moment.

The rise of the robots is still a ways away

The scenario that everyone tends to think about is one in which a fully autonomous ASI decides that human civilization is an impediment to its use of natural resources, and that we need to be exterminated, enslaved, or otherwise radically disempowered in order to turn the world into data centers. This is basically the plot of the Terminator movies,[4] the Matrix movies, and various other“rise of the robots” stories.

Conceptually speaking it's easy to envision an AI that's advanced enough to carry this out. It would have full control over an entirely automated chain of AI production, including:



Mining, refining, and processing of minerals

Fabrication of chips and construction of data centers Manufacturing of robots

Controlling this entire chain would give AI control over its own reproduction - the way humans have always had control over our own reproduction. It could then safely dispense with humanity without endangering its own future.