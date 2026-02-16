Bata Opens New Retail Store In Chattogram

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bata Bangladesh has opened a new retail outlet at Meridian Kohinoor City Shopping Mall in Chattogram, marking another step in the footwear maker's expansion of its modern retail network.

The 5,200-square-foot store, located on Level-6 of the mall, features Bata's latest store design with enhanced product displays and a wide range of footwear for men, women and children.

Faria Yasmin, Managing Director of Bata Bangladesh, and actress Sabila Nur, the brand's ambassador, jointly inaugurated the store, according to a press release.

To mark the launch, Bata hosted a program, titled "Meet and Greet with Sabila Nur", offering shoppers an interactive experience and strengthening the brand's engagement with customers in Chattogram.

The new outlet underscores Bata Bangladesh's continued focus on expanding its retail footprint while upholding its commitment to comfort, quality and style.

The footwear maker said the opening reflects its broader goal of delivering a more elevated, global-standard shopping experience for customers across the country. Kohinoor Kamal, Chairperson of Meridian Group, and Akib Kamal, Director, attended the event as special guests.

Elias Ahmed, Finance Director; Arfanul Hoque, Retail Director; Nusrat Hasan, Head of Marketing; and Md Saidur Rahman, Chief of I&D and franchise, along with other officials from Bata Bangladesh and Meridian Kohinoor City, were also present on the occasion.