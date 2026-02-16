LEX Diagnostics Receives FDA 510(K) Clearance And CLIA Waiver For LEX VELO System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ultra-fast point-of-care molecular diagnostics platform for key respiratory pathogens delivers results in under ten minutes

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEX Diagnostics, a leading innovator in molecular diagnostics, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and CLIA waived status for its VELO system, an ultra-fast point-of-care molecular diagnostics platform designed to deliver highly sensitive PCR results for key respiratory pathogens directly from a swab sample in under ten minutes.1

The FDA clearance represents a pivotal step in LEX Diagnostics' strategy and underscores the company's commitment to advancing point-of-care testing with accurate, timely, and clinically actionable results.

“This groundbreaking achievement is a result of several years of innovation, problem solving, and dedication to our mission to make molecular diagnostics faster, simpler, and more accessible,” said Ed Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of LEX Diagnostics.“We believe our VELO system will redefine point-of-care testing by equipping healthcare providers with lab-quality results in a few minutes. This improved point-of-care workflow will enable faster clinical decisions and improved patient outcomes without compromising quality - an achievement that will set us apart in the marketplace. We anticipate U.S. commercial activities will begin in 2026.”

The LEX system supports multiplex testing for key respiratory pathogens, including Influenza A, Influenza B, and COVID-19. It is precision engineered to deliver PCR results in six to ten minutes, easily integrating into point-of-care clinical workflows across primary care settings, urgent care clinics, pharmacies, physician office laboratories and decentralized acute settings. Its proprietary cartridge-based design eliminates the need for external liquid handling, promoting ease of use and reliability. LEX completed clinical studies in the United States with the VELO system and the Influenza/COVID assay during the 2024/2025 respiratory season.

LEX Diagnostics, a TTP Group Company, is a molecular diagnostics company transforming point-of-care testing through its proprietary ultra-fast thermal cycling technology. Designed to deliver lab-quality PCR results directly from a swab sample in minutes, the VELO system bridges the gap between accuracy and accessibility, empowering healthcare professionals to make informed clinical decisions faster. LEX Diagnostics is headquartered in Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom.

1This LEX Diagnostics product is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has not been approved for sale by any other regulatory authority.