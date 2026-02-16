India Beat Pakistan By 61 Runs In T20 World Cup Clash

Playing in Colombo, India batted first after winning the toss and scored 175 for seven wickets, setting Pakistan a challenging target of 176 runs.

Pakistan's chase collapsed early as key batters fell quickly, leaving the side struggling at 34 for four in the powerplay overs under intense scoreboard pressure.

Usman Khan attempted resistance with 44 runs, but wickets continued to tumble as Pakistan were bowled out for only 114 runs in 18 overs.

The result marks Pakistan's third-lowest total in T20 World Cup history, following earlier low scores against West Indies in 2014 and India in 2024.

The defeat increases pressure on Pakistan in the group stage, while India strengthened their campaign momentum with a commanding win in the high-profile rivalry encounter.