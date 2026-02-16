Ghaziabad Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Rs 30 Lakh Fraud By Friends

A woman from Ghaziabad died after allegedly consuming sulphas insecticide amid financial dispute, police said. Her family accused four people of siphoning Rs 25-30 lakh from her bank account and mentally harassing her when she demanded the money back

A 23-year-old woman from the Wave City area of Ghaziabad died on Sunday while undergoing treatment after allegedly consuming sulphas, a highly toxic insecticide. The deceased, Karishma, daughter of Pawan Verma, had been admitted to hospital in a critical condition on Saturday. Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and started an investigation, as per a report by India Today.

Karishma's father has accused her childhood friend Shivangi, her sister-in-law Sapna, a friend Rahul, and a Delhi-based man Rahul Jain of conspiring to siphon off around Rs 25-30 lakh from Karishma's bank account. According to the family, the accused allegedly persuaded her to transfer the money into their accounts.

When Karishma later asked for her savings back, the family claims she faced mental harassment and blackmail. They say prolonged stress pushed her to take the extreme step.

Family members revealed that Karishma had made a similar suicide attempt about seven months ago. A complaint was filed at the local police station at that time. They alleged that no effective action followed. The dispute later reached court, after which the accused side issued cheques worth several lakhs. The matter is currently pending before the court.

Officers from Uttar Pradesh Police said preliminary findings indicate a financial dispute between the two sides. Police also confirmed that the accused party has filed a complaint under the SC/ST Act. Officials stated that all angles are being examined carefully and further legal action will depend on the post-mortem report and evidence collected during the probe.

Authorities said statements are being recorded and financial transaction records are under review.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)