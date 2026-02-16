Keerthy Suresh To Alia Bhatt: 5 Actresses Who Won National Awards Early In Careers

From Keerthy Suresh to Alia Bhatt, young actresses have earned National Awards through powerful performances, proving that exceptional talent and emotional depth can outshine age in Indian cinema's evolving landscape.

In Indian cinema, excellence is measured not by age but by the depth of performance and lasting impact. Over the years, several young actresses have delivered transformative portrayals that earned them the prestigious National Award, reflecting dedication, versatility, and an unwavering commitment to their craft.

Treesha Thosar is among the youngest National Award winners, recognised for her heartfelt performance in the Marathi drama Naal 2. Her natural screen presence and emotional sincerity proved that exceptional talent knows no age.

Priyamani earned the National Award for her role in the Tamil film Paruthiveeran. Her raw, emotionally charged portrayal resonated deeply with audiences, showcasing maturity and realism beyond her years.

Kriti Sanon won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi. Her portrayal of a young woman navigating surrogacy and emotional challenges was widely praised for its sensitivity and authenticity.

Alia Bhatt was honoured for her powerful role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. With strength, empathy, and a commanding screen presence, she portrayed Gangubai with remarkable depth, balancing resilience and emotional fragility to great acclaim.

Keerthy Suresh received the National Award for portraying legendary actress Savitri in Mahanati. Stepping into such an iconic role, she delivered an immersive and emotionally layered performance, capturing both Savitri's stardom and vulnerability with grace and nuance.