Rajasthan: 7 Charred To Death In Massive Fire At Bhiwadi Chemical Factory

At least 7 people burned to death in a fire that broke out in a chemical factory in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday, officials said. Seven bodies chared bodies were retrieved from the site. Firefighting operations are underway. More details awaited.

Congress Slams Govt Over Recurring Incidents

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra urged the government and the administration to take immediate action on the matter, where he also pointed to an earlier similar accident in Ajmer, where 16 people were killed after a chemical tanker overturned. He stated that such incidents have become common under the present government.

"In the district of Khairthal-Tijara, in Bhiwadi, a chemical factory caught fire and killed 8-10 people. Many people have been injured. There has been heavy damage... The government and administration should take immediate action. After the formation of the government, as you have seen, on Ajmer Road, a chemical tanker was overturned. More than 16 people were killed. In Jaipur, in SMS, in ICU, people were burnt to death... This has become a common thing, but the government is not paying attention to this. This is a very serious matter," Dotasara told ANI.

