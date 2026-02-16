West Bengal Rain Alert: Low Pressure To Bring Heavy Rain From Afternoon

Heavy rain is likely from this afternoon as the India Meteorological Department warns of a developing low-pressure area triggering a major weather shift across several regions, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected.

A major weather change is forecast. A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal could significantly alter West Bengal's weather soon, says the IMD.

A cyclonic circulation is over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It may become a low-pressure system in 48 hours. Its future strength is being monitored.

This potential low-pressure system hints at a major weather shift in West Bengal. Skies could turn cloudy, with a chance of light to moderate rain in some areas.

Coastal and South Bengal districts might see more impact. No heavy rain alert yet. Kolkata's max temp is about 29°C, with a min of 16°C at night.

If a low-pressure system forms, temperatures may change temporarily. The day might get cooler, but rising humidity could make it feel muggy and hot.

On the other hand, fog may persist in the morning in some districts of North Bengal.

No sea travel restrictions have been issued yet. However, the weather department hints a warning may come if the low-pressure system gets stronger.

Experts say rapid weather changes are normal for this time. This kind of unstable weather is common between the end of winter and the start of summer.