Lakshmir Bhandar Rules Tighten From March: Follow These Steps

The allowance for the Mamata government's Lakshmir Bhandar scheme has increased. However, under the new rules, payments may stop if Aadhaar is not linked or if it's a joint account. The administration is now getting stricter with compliance.

Since coming to power, the Mamata government has launched several allowances. This list includes schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, old-age pension, widow pension, Kanyashree, and Yuvashree. Now, Yuva Sathi has been added to the list.

Among all these allowances, the most important is the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. This allowance is for the women of the state. Women aged 25 to 60 receive this benefit.

Women in the state used to get Rs. 1000 under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. General category women got Rs. 1000, while SC/ST women got Rs. 1200. The allowance has recently been increased.

The allowance is increasing from February. Now, general category women will get Rs. 1500 and SC/ST women will get Rs. 1700. The money will be credited in March. But did you know a small mistake can cancel your account?

The number of beneficiaries in the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme has increased. After a long verification process, about 1.25 lakh new women's names have been added.

Municipal officials said a huge number of applications were submitted over the last few months. Lakhs of applications for the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme were received at Duare Sarkar camps.

From those, about 1.25 lakh applications have been approved. New beneficiaries will get the benefits of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme from February, meaning the money will arrive in March.

Meanwhile, the administration is getting stricter from next month. To get money every month, you must have an active bank account linked with Aadhaar. Money won't be credited to joint accounts.

So, link your Aadhaar within this month. If the bank account is not linked with Aadhaar, you will not receive the money.

Similarly, those not between 25 and 60 years old will no longer get the allowance. Those with family income above the limit will also not get it. So apply without delay. Duare Sarkar camps are being held now.