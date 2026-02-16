Coimbatore: Gold, Silver Worth Crores Burgled From Jewellery Shop

A jewellery pawn shop in Singanallur, Coimbatore, was burgled, leading to the loss of around 70 sovereigns of gold and 20 kilograms of silver, police said.

The shop, operated by Ramesh Kumar under the name "Mahadev Jewellers & Finance", was targeted late Saturday night while the owner had gone to a nearby Shiva temple in Vellore for Maha Shivaratri celebrations.

Details of the Burglary

According to the police, unidentified miscreants allegedly broke open the shop's rear shutter around 11 p.m., gaining entry and escaping with the valuables kept inside.

Ramesh Kumar, who resides behind the shop, returned to find the shutter broken and the jewellery missing. He immediately lodged a complaint with the Singanallur Police Station.

Investigation Underway

Police personnel, along with a sniffer dog and forensic experts, inspected the scene and collected evidence. CCTV footage from nearby areas has been secured, and investigations are ongoing to trace the culprits.

The estimated value of the stolen jewellery exceeds Rs 1 crore. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

