BJP's Kolagani Srinivas Elected As Mayor Of Karimnagar In Telangana

BJP candidate Kolagani Srinivas was elected as the Mayor of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation on Monday. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders facilitated him at the Municipal office in Karimnagar following his victory in the elections that were held on 11 February in seven Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities across the state, covering 414 wards in the Corporations of Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Ramagundam, and 2,582 wards in the 116 municipalities.

Congress Reacts to Poll Results

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday thanked the people of Telangana for giving the Congress party a win in the recent state municipal corporation elections, stating that the mandate is a reflection of "people-first policies rooted in social justice, dignity, and inclusive growth."

In an 'X' post, Gandhi expressed thanks to all the Congress leaders and workers in the state, who worked hard for the party's success in the elections. "The Telangana local body polls win is a clear endorsement of the Congress govt's people-first policies rooted in social justice, dignity, and inclusive growth. Heartfelt thanks to every Congress karyakarta and leader. This victory belongs to you and to the people of Telangana. Our vision of a Prajala Telangana - where progress reaches every family remains unwavering," Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed happiness over the party's success in Telangana local body polls, asserting that the mandate reflects the trust of the people. "My gratitude to the committed grassroots workers of Telangana Congress for their commendable victory in the Telangana local body elections. This mandate reflects the trust of the people. The Congress government remains resolute to our solemn affirmation of a "Prajala Telangana" - a state where social justice, economic empowerment, and continuous progress are assured for all its 3.8 crore people," said the 'X' post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)