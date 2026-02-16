Bright Side Stories: Jharkhand To Get First Transgender-Operated Cafe In Ramgarh

Jharkhand's first transgender-run cafe, TransCafe, will open in Ramgarh district to provide respectful livelihoods and promote social inclusion. Operated by self-help group of 10 transgender persons, the cafe will serve light refreshments initially.

In a first-of-its-kind step in Jharkhand, a cafe run fully by members of the transgender community will open in Ramgarh. Named“TransCafe”, the outlet will operate from the district collectorate park and will be managed by a group of 10 transgender persons.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz said the cafe will be inaugurated on Tuesday. He explained that the initiative aims to help transgender individuals become part of mainstream society and earn a respectful livelihood.

The cafe will be run by a self-help group called Kinnar Utthan Samiti. Initially, visitors will be served tea, coffee, snacks and light refreshments. Officials said the menu may expand later depending on demand.

Initiative aims to promote dignity and inclusion

Officials said this will be the first cafe in the state to be fully operated by members of the transgender community. The administration hopes the project will help reduce social barriers and create better interaction between residents and transgender persons.

Kinnar Utthan Samiti president Himanshi Pradhan said the cafe is not only about employment but also about visibility and respect. She said many people have limited understanding of transgender individuals. According to her, the community can perform many types of mainstream work if given equal opportunity.

She also said the cafe will help change how children view transgender persons. Regular interaction in a friendly environment, she added, will help remove fear and misunderstanding.

The district administration said there are around 50 transgender individuals living in Ramgarh district. Several support measures are being introduced to improve their quality of life and economic independence.

A beautician training programme for members of the community started on Monday. Experts are providing guidance at their homes to help them develop skills and start small businesses.

Authorities have also introduced a special outpatient department service at the Sadar hospital every Saturday for transgender persons. The step aims to improve access to healthcare in a respectful environment.

In addition, three exclusive public toilets for transgender individuals were opened recently at the district collectorate park, the Sadar hospital and a bus stand. Officials said these facilities are part of broader efforts to ensure dignity, safety and equal access to public services.

Officials and community leaders said the cafe represents an important step towards acceptance and equal participation in society. The administration hopes the initiative will inspire similar efforts in other districts and states.

By creating jobs, improving interaction and ensuring support services, the project aims to build confidence among transgender persons and encourage social harmony. Authorities believe that small but consistent steps like this can bring lasting change in attitudes and opportunities.