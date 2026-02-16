BJP MLA Demands Action Against Priyank Kharge Over His RSS Remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Tenginkai on Monday criticised Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge for his repeated remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take action.

Speaking to ANI, Tenginkai said,"I would like to ask Priyank Kharge directly, a big company that was supposed to come to Karnataka they are not talking about it. They discuss RSS and the BJP... The RSS is a national organisation that works for the country are trying to bring a hate speech bill in Karnataka. I want to ask CM Siddaramaiah about Priyank Kharge's daily statements regarding the RSS, but you haven't said anything about them request the Chief Minister to take action on it."

Kharge Alleges 'Money Laundering Racket' in RSS

The remarks came after the Congress leader Priyank Kharge had questioned the source of funds collected by the RSS and its affiliated bodies at a book release event in Bengaluru "Around 2500 affiliated organisations are associated with the RSS. Money is being collected from many countries, including America and England. Considering this, it can be said that there is a huge money laundering racket behind the RSS," he said.

Kharge added, "If we ask about the source of RSS money, they tell us that we will get Guru Dakshina. However, when I did some research, according to them, Guru Dakshina means 'flag'. So, tomorrow morning, if I also hoist the blue flag and collect money, I will ask the government and them (RSS) whether they will agree. Thus, no one can escape baseless words. From now on, I will not give up until this RSS organisation is registered under the Constitution and the law."

Criticism Extends to Religious Discourse

Kharge also criticised recent religious discourse, saying interpretations of the Ramayana were being distorted for political purposes. Referring to the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, he remarked that leaders were making statements on social issues while remaining detached from personal responsibility. (ANI)

