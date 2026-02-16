Gold Fades Below $5,000 As CPI Bounce Stalls Before FOMC

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) XAU/USD $5,002 −0.72% XAG/USD $76.92 −0.56% AU:AG Ratio 65.0 - DXY 96.82 −0.02% The Big Three 1 Gold fades below $5,000 as CPI rally stalls - Friday's session surrenders the soft-inflation bounce. After Thursday's 2.4% CPI print (vs. 2.5% expected) pushed gold briefly above $5,038, Friday's session gave back the entire move. The daily candle closed at $5,002 - down 0.72% - as profit-taking and position squaring ahead of the long weekend dominated the tape. Gold remains trapped in the $4,880–$5,100 post-crash consolidation range, now three weeks old. The pattern echoes Thursday's sharp 3% selloff triggered by stronger-than-expected NFP data (130K jobs, a seven-month high), which briefly pushed gold below $4,880. Every bounce toward $5,040 has been methodically sold. 2 Silver underperforms on fragile industrial sentiment - XAG/USD slips 0.56% to $76.92 while the gold-silver ratio edges to 65.0. After surging nearly 5% on Thursday to $78.90 (per USAGOLD), silver reversed the entire move by Friday's close. The white metal remains 37% below its January 29 all-time high of $121.67, far deeper in the hole than gold's 10.6% deficit from its own record at $5,595. US Treasury Secretary Bessent attributed extreme precious metals volatility to Chinese speculators, calling the January blow-off top a "classical, speculative blowoff." Shanghai Futures Exchange volumes averaged 540 tonnes daily YTD, up from 457 in 2025. 3 FOMC minutes Wednesday become the week's focal point as markets price ~10% odds of a March cut, two full cuts by year-end. With Presidents' Day closing US markets on Monday, the shortened week pivots on the February 18 FOMC minutes release. January CPI at 2.4% y/y (lowest in 7 months) and core at 2.5% (softest in nearly 5 years) reinforce the disinflation narrative, but the market's muted reaction suggests rate-cut repricing alone won't break the consolidation. Initial jobless claims (Feb 19) and Q4 GDP / February PMI data (Feb 20) round out the data-heavy back half. PBoC gold purchases extended for a 15th consecutive month in January. 01 Session Data

Asset Price Change XAU/USD (Gold) $5,002.16 −0.72% XAG/USD (Silver) $76.922 −0.56% DXY (Dollar Index) 96.82 −0.02% S&P 500 6,836.17 +0.05% VIX 20.60 −1.06% US 10Y Yield 4.056% −1.17% Brent Crude $67.75 +0.34% WTI Crude $62.75 +0.08% Gold/Silver Ratio 65.03 - Gold 52-Week Range $2,832 – $5,595 −10.6% from ATH Silver 52-Week Range $28.16 – $121.67 −36.8% from ATH

02 Market Commentary

Friday's session told a familiar story for precious metals in this post-crash environment: the macro backdrop improved, but the price action couldn't hold the move. January CPI came in at 2.4% year-over-year - below the 2.5% consensus and the lowest reading in seven months - which briefly rekindled rate-cut optimism and pushed gold above $5,038 intraday. Core CPI printed at 2.5% y/y, matching estimates and marking the softest pace in nearly five years. Yet gold gave back the entire move, closing at $5,002 as profit-taking accelerated ahead of the three-day weekend.

The pattern echoes Thursday's sharp 3% selloff triggered by stronger-than-expected NFP data (130K jobs, a seven-month high), which briefly pushed gold below $4,880. The whipsaw underscores how fragile positioning remains: according to USAGOLD, gold spot traded at $5,002.67 on Thursday's close, up $80.76 or 1.64% on the session, but Friday's follow-through evaporated entirely. The DXY continues to press lower, closing at 96.82 - near its 4-year low set in late January when President Trump expressed comfort with dollar weakness. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 4.056%, reinforcing the case for non-yielding bullion.

Silver tracked the same trajectory but with amplified volatility. After surging nearly 5% on Thursday to $78.90, XAG/USD reversed to close Friday at $76.92 - a 0.56% decline. The gold-silver ratio rose marginally to 65.0, still compressed from the ~80 level seen during the January crash but reflecting silver's heightened sensitivity to risk sentiment. The white metal remains 37% below its January 29 all-time high of $121.67, far deeper in the hole than gold's 10.6% deficit from its own record.

CNBC reported that US Treasury Secretary Bessent attributed recent extreme precious metals volatility to Chinese speculators, calling the January blow-off top a "classical, speculative blowoff." Gold-backed ETF holdings in China have more than doubled since early 2025, and Chinese regulators have hiked margin requirements multiple times to curb leverage-fueled swings. Shanghai Futures Exchange volumes averaged 540 tonnes daily year-to-date, up from 457 in 2025. Despite the volatility, structural demand remains firm: PBoC extended gold purchases for a 15th consecutive month in January, and the IEA reported global oil demand growth weaker than expected, further supporting the safe-haven bid.

03 Technical Analysis

Gold (XAU/USD) - Daily (TradingView, Feb 16 07:44 UTC, FXCM): Friday's candle printed O: 5,038.52 / H: 5,038.52 / L: 4,963.52 / C: 5,002.16 (−36.36, −0.72%). The bearish reversal came after testing the session high right at the open, failing to extend, and selling off $75 before recovering to close just above $5,000. Price sits within the Ichimoku cloud: Senkou Span A at 4,980.79 and Senkou Span B at 4,943.04, with the Tenkan-sen at 4,999.05 and Kijun-sen at 4,989.18 - both effectively converged with price, signaling maximum indecision. The MACD remains constructive (122.48 vs. signal 102.37) but the histogram compressed to −20.11, showing fading upside momentum. RSI at 59.51 is neutral, rolling over from last week's 65+ readings. The 200-SMA sits at 3,875 - far below, confirming the secular uptrend remains intact despite the 10.6% drawdown from the ATH.

Silver (XAG/USD) - Daily (TradingView, Feb 16 07:45 UTC, Capital): Friday's candle printed O: 77.675 / H: 77.916 / L: 74.518 / C: 76.922 (−0.433, −0.56%). The long lower wick to $74.52 indicates aggressive dip-buying near support, but the close below the Tenkan-sen ($78.11) is bearish. The MACD picture is weaker than gold's: signal line at 0.775 against −1.768, with a histogram of −2.544 deep in negative territory. RSI at 50.88 is dead neutral, offering no directional conviction. Bollinger Band width ($92.83 upper / $51.42 lower) dwarfs gold's proportionally, reflecting the white metal's extreme volatility regime. The 200-SMA at 51.42 confirms the long-term uptrend remains intact.

Level Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Source Resistance 3 $5,348 $92.83 Upper Bollinger Band Resistance 2 $5,108 $85.47 61.8% Fib / Jan crash retracement Resistance 1 $5,039 $78.11 Friday high / Tenkan-sen Spot $5,002 $76.92 Feb 14 close Support 1 $4,964 $74.52 Friday low Support 2 $4,882 $70.00 Feb correction low / Ichimoku cloud Support 3 $3,875 $51.42 200-day SMA

04 Forward Look

Presidents' Day Monday (Feb 17): US markets closed. Thin liquidity environment; overseas flows could drive dislocations in gold/silver during Asian and European sessions. Historically, holiday-adjacent sessions have amplified recent precious metals volatility.

FOMC Minutes (Tuesday, Feb 18): The January meeting minutes could reignite rate-cut repricing. Markets are pricing ~10% odds of a 25bp cut at the March 17–18 meeting, with two full cuts expected by year-end. Any language suggesting the committee is more cautious on easing would cap bullion's recovery potential. Conversely, dovish language acknowledging the disinflation progress evident in this week's CPI could extend the bid past $5,108.

Data gauntlet (Feb 19–20): Initial jobless claims on Wednesday (last print 227K, above 222K estimate) - continued labor market softness would reinforce the rate-cut narrative. Thursday brings Q4 GDP data and February Manufacturing & Services PMI. Weak growth readings could accelerate the timeline for Fed easing, providing a fundamental bid for non-yielding metals.

Institutional consensus remains bullish: JPMorgan targets Q4 2026 average $5,055/oz, Goldman Sachs forecasts $4,900 by Dec 2026, UBS targets $5,000 average, Wells Fargo raised year-end target to $6,100–$6,300, and Deutsche Bank reiterated $6,000/oz. Central bank demand is projected at ~585 tonnes/quarter (JPM), with PBoC buying for 15 consecutive months. The structural floor remains well-supported - but the tactical picture is range-bound until the $5,108 level breaks convincingly.

Verdict

The CPI bounce lasted one session - consolidation rules remain in force until $5,108 holds a daily close.

Gold is locked in a $4,880–$5,108 range that has contained every swing since late January. The macro tailwinds are accumulating - cooling CPI at 2.4%, a weakening dollar near 4-year lows at 96.82, declining Treasury yields at 4.056%, and relentless central bank buying - but the price action keeps failing to capitalize. Friday's reversal was the third failed breakout attempt above $5,040 in two weeks. Silver remains the higher-beta play: the gold-silver ratio at 65.0 suggests the white metal is priced for a catch-up rally if risk appetite returns, but downside convexity is amplified (−37% from ATH vs. gold's −10.6%). The FOMC minutes on Tuesday represent the highest-conviction catalyst of the week: a dovish tone could ignite the breakout toward $5,108–$5,142 (the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the January decline), while hawkish surprises retest $4,880. Confirmation of a genuine breakout requires: (1) a daily close above $5,108, (2) DXY sustaining below 96, and (3) the gold-silver ratio compressing below 60. Until those conditions are met, this is consolidation - not accumulation. Technical bias: Neutral on gold within the $4,880–$5,108 range; Bearish on silver below $78.11 Tenkan-sen.