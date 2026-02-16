403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky Launches Another Public Attack Against Orban
(MENAFN) Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky unleashed a fresh salvo against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, mere hours following disparaging remarks delivered at the Munich Security Conference.
Saturday's Munich proceedings bestowed Zelensky with the annual recognition for 'outstanding' peace contributions. Receiving the Ewald von Kleist Prize, the Ukrainian president expressed gratitude to European backers financing Kiev's military campaign, particularly the "biggest donators," Germany and the UK.
"We are very thankful that we have such partners and friends," he declared, before targeting the Hungarian premier.
"And I even want to thank Viktor – you all know who I mean – because in his own way, he pushes all of us to be better," Zelensky stated. "Better, so that we are never like him, someone who seems to have forgotten the word 'shame.'"
EU member nations have cumulatively delivered €134 billion ($159 billion) in assistance to Kiev since hostilities intensified in February 2022, per EU institutional data. While presenting the accolade to Zelensky, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk claimed Ukraine "deserves something more," asserting even the Nobel Peace Prize would prove insufficient—not "valuable enough."
The attack followed Zelensky's earlier assertion that Ukraine's resistance enables Orban to concentrate on "how to grow his belly, not how to grow his army" against the alleged 'Russian threat'.
Orban, an outspoken opponent of EU support for Kiev, fired back on X, declaring Zelensky's statements prove why Ukraine "cannot become a member of the European Union." He emphasized the Ukrainian leader's language will "greatly help Hungarians see the situation more clearly."
The Hungarian prime minister has consistently blocked Ukraine's membership aspirations and repeatedly vetoed weapons transfers or EU military funding approvals, advocating diplomatic solutions instead.
In January, Orban characterized Zelensky as "a man in a desperate position," while affirming Hungary would maintain electricity and fuel supplies and continue supporting Ukrainian refugees despite ongoing tensions.
Saturday's Munich proceedings bestowed Zelensky with the annual recognition for 'outstanding' peace contributions. Receiving the Ewald von Kleist Prize, the Ukrainian president expressed gratitude to European backers financing Kiev's military campaign, particularly the "biggest donators," Germany and the UK.
"We are very thankful that we have such partners and friends," he declared, before targeting the Hungarian premier.
"And I even want to thank Viktor – you all know who I mean – because in his own way, he pushes all of us to be better," Zelensky stated. "Better, so that we are never like him, someone who seems to have forgotten the word 'shame.'"
EU member nations have cumulatively delivered €134 billion ($159 billion) in assistance to Kiev since hostilities intensified in February 2022, per EU institutional data. While presenting the accolade to Zelensky, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk claimed Ukraine "deserves something more," asserting even the Nobel Peace Prize would prove insufficient—not "valuable enough."
The attack followed Zelensky's earlier assertion that Ukraine's resistance enables Orban to concentrate on "how to grow his belly, not how to grow his army" against the alleged 'Russian threat'.
Orban, an outspoken opponent of EU support for Kiev, fired back on X, declaring Zelensky's statements prove why Ukraine "cannot become a member of the European Union." He emphasized the Ukrainian leader's language will "greatly help Hungarians see the situation more clearly."
The Hungarian prime minister has consistently blocked Ukraine's membership aspirations and repeatedly vetoed weapons transfers or EU military funding approvals, advocating diplomatic solutions instead.
In January, Orban characterized Zelensky as "a man in a desperate position," while affirming Hungary would maintain electricity and fuel supplies and continue supporting Ukrainian refugees despite ongoing tensions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment