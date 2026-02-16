403
Netanyahu Urges US to Demand Iran Surrender All Enriched Uranium
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the United States to require Iran to give up all its enriched uranium and to bar Tehran from further enrichment as part of any nuclear agreement.
Speaking in Jerusalem on Sunday, Netanyahu outlined several conditions, emphasizing that “all enriched material has to leave Iran” and that the country should not retain enrichment capabilities.
The remarks come ahead of a second round of nuclear negotiations in Switzerland on Tuesday between Iranian and US officials. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi told a news agency that Tehran is open to compromises if Washington is willing to discuss easing sanctions, but zero enrichment remains a red line and a non-negotiable right under the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.
Meanwhile, the US has increased its military presence in the Middle East, deploying two aircraft carriers, including its largest ever, to reinforce regional security. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that President Donald Trump favors diplomacy and a negotiated settlement over direct military action.
Trump’s top envoy, Steve Witkoff, and son-in-law Jared Kushner are scheduled to meet Iranian negotiators, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in Geneva. Rubio acknowledged the challenges, noting, “No-one’s ever been able to do a successful deal with Iran, but we're going to try.”
The talks aim to revisit the framework of the 2015 nuclear deal, from which Trump withdrew, under which Iran had limited its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.
