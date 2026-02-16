Culinary And Cultural Festivities Mark Eid Al-Fitr At THE OZEN COLLECTION Resorts In The Maldives

Enjoy 20% savings on your ultimate Maldives getaway – just a few short hours away

Maldives, 16 February 2026 – As the holy month of Ramadan concludes, a profound sense of joy and renewal washes over the Maldives, where THE OZEN COLLECTION has woven the spirit of Eid al-Fitr into the very fabric of its two resorts. At the ultra-private OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and the vibrant OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the festival is reimagined through a symphony of curated experiences – perfect for GCC travellers looking for a long weekend getaway.

At the ultra-luxurious OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, which was honoured by the MICHELIN Key distinction in 2025, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with the Grand Luncheon at the oceanfront Vista Del Mar. Set against weeping views of the Indian Ocean, artisanal stations overflow with traditional delicacies and decadent desserts, each a tribute to heritage. The air itself seems to shimmer with live melodies and the captivating artistry of a traditional belly dance performance, weaving a tapestry of sensory delight.

Meanwhile, the vibrant spirit of OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, listed among Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025, embraces Eid with its own signature warmth. The day commences with an aromatic welcome at THE PALMS, where the rich, spiced notes of Kashmiri Kahwa and the soothing essence of Noon Chai await. As dusk falls, the celebration crescendos with a sumptuous Gala Dinner, featuring an opulent spread of classic Eid offerings.

More than just events, these celebrations are a window into the heart of THE OZEN COLLECTION. Showcasing a simple but powerful belief: that true luxury means feeling connected to a place, to a culture, and to moments that matter. It's about creating holidays that stay with you, filled with genuine warmth and meaning.

To mark the occasion, guests can enjoy a 20% saving when booking directly via

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 709 times

PR Category: Travel & Tourism

Posted on: Monday, February 16, 2026 10:19:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Ministry of Culture announces inscription of five new UAE si...