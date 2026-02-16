Shop & Win AED 50,000 In Cash This Lunar New Year!



10-day shopping promotion launched across 7 key-participating malls in Dubai Ten winners to receive cash prizes during the campaign period

Dubai (February 16, 2026): Dubai is all set to elevate its Lunar New Year celebrations with the introduction of the 'Shop, Scan & Win' Lunar New Year Rewards Campaign. This exciting initiative presents shoppers with the opportunity to win a total of AED 50,000 in cash prizes. BUZ Management & Marketing Consulting LLC, serving as the official organising partner, has curated and organised this limited-time promotion as part of Dubai's festive retail calendar, aimed at enhancing seasonal shopping experiences across prominent malls.

Scheduled from 13 to 22 February 2026, the 10-day campaign encourages shoppers to participate by spending AED 200 or more at select malls. Participants can enter the draw by scanning the in-store QR code and uploading their purchase receipt. At the end of the promotional period, ten winners will be selected, with each receiving AED 5,000 in cash, adding further incentive to shop and celebrate during the Lunar New Year festivities.

The Lunar New Year edition of Shop & Win Rewards reflects BUZ's ongoing commitment to translating key moments from Dubai's retail and tourism calendar into engaging, consumer-focused initiatives. In collaboration with Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) and j[lukey stakeholders from participating malls, BUZ continues to deliver campaigns that drive footfall, enhance participation, and foster sustained engagement across the city's vibrant retail environment.

Over the years, BUZ has worked closely with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and key mall stakeholders to translate broader retail and tourism objectives into impactful on-ground consumer activations that drive footfall, engagement, and measurable economic contribution during major festive periods.

The Chinese New Year edition of the Shop & Win Rewards campaign forms part of a long-standing collaboration spearheaded by BUZ Management & Marketing Consulting LLC, which is the official organising partner for the initiative.

Designed around simple mechanics and a seamless digital experience, the promotion removes barriers to participation while enriching the in-mall journey. By integrating QR-based digital entry with physical retail experiences, the initiative supports participating malls in delivering added value to shoppers during one of the season's most widely celebrated occasions.

The campaign is powered by Raffle-Tech, a proprietary rewards and customer retention technology platform and a group company of BUZ, which ensures transparent, efficient customer onboarding through a digital-first approach, seamless user experience, and secure prize distribution towards winners. This technology-led approach enhances the user experience and supports the effective delivery of large-scale, reward-based promotions.

"Festive periods such as Lunar New Year offer a meaningful opportunity to connect with shoppers through experiences that feel both celebratory and rewarding," said Baiju Kurieash, CEO of BUZ Management & Marketing Consulting LLC. "Through Shop & Win Rewards, we continue to focus on delivering scalable promotions that support our retail partners, drive participation, and enhance the overall shopping journey."

The campaign will be activated across seven participating malls, including Al Ghurair Centre, Dragon Mart, New West-Zone Malls in Al Mizhar & Al Khail, and Silicon Central Mall, highlighting continued collaboration between organisers, mall partners, and Dubai's wider retail ecosystem.

