Turkey Plans New Social Media Rules to Protect Children
(MENAFN) Türkiye is preparing to implement new regulations aimed at safeguarding children on social media platforms, the country’s Family and Social Services Minister announced Sunday.
Speaking on the Turkish platform NSosyal, Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas said the government is close to enacting the measures amid growing concerns about the effects of constant digital stimulation on young users.
"Just like many countries around the world, we are very close to implementing social media regulations aimed at protecting our children," she said.
Goktas highlighted that average attention spans have fallen to around eight seconds, a trend she said has a greater negative impact on children than adults. She noted that over the past decade, children’s attention spans have dropped by at least 30%, affecting their focus, social relationships, and academic performance.
The minister added that these changes have also complicated teaching and pointed out that other countries are debating or introducing similar social media rules for children. She emphasized that Türkiye is working to create a safer online environment for youngsters and called on parents and educators to support the initiative. "Together, we can make a safe internet possible for our children," she said.
