Overnight Air Raids Leave Civilians Injured in Russia, Ukraine
(MENAFN) Both Russia and Ukraine reported civilian injuries Sunday following overnight cross-border air raids targeting infrastructure and residential areas.
In Russia, the Krasnodar region experienced a “massive” drone attack from Ukraine, injuring two people, according to regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev on Telegram. “The most difficult situation is in the village of Volna. A tank with oil products, a warehouse and terminals were damaged there. According to the information currently available, two people were injured—they were promptly hospitalized, and all necessary assistance is being provided,” he said. The strike also triggered multiple fires, which 126 emergency personnel and 34 pieces of equipment are working to extinguish.
In the resort city of Sochi, a residential building and heating systems were also damaged. Meanwhile, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukrainian attacks caused “very big and very serious” damage, leaving some residential buildings without heating. Rosaviation, the Russian Transport Agency, added that air traffic restrictions were imposed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport due to the strikes.
The Russian Defense Ministry stated that its forces shot down 211 Ukrainian drones overnight and noted that Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov visited the Tsentr (Center) group of forces in the combat zone.
On the Ukrainian side, the military administration in Zaporizhzhia reported three civilians were injured during an overnight Russian drone strike. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko described the situation in the capital as “on the verge of disaster” in an interview with US media.
On the Ukrainian side, the military administration in Zaporizhzhia reported three civilians were injured during an overnight Russian drone strike. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko described the situation in the capital as “on the verge of disaster” in an interview with US media.
