403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UpScrolled Gets Reinstated on Google Play Following Short Suspension
(MENAFN) The app UpScrolled, created by Palestinian-Australian developer Issam Hijazi as an alternative to TikTok, was restored to the Google Play Store Sunday after a short removal.
"It's official… We're back together! Google Play reinstated," the platform announced on its official account on the US social media service X.
On Saturday, UpScrolled had noted, "Looks like Google Play put our relationship on pause this Valentine’s Day. Our app is currently unavailable for download on the Play Store. We are taking this seriously and working closely with the Google Play Team to resolve this."
Later, the platform reported experiencing server difficulties caused by a massive influx of new users, which were subsequently resolved.
The app gained significant attention after its user base skyrocketed from 150,000 to millions in just one week. Launched in June 2025, its rapid growth occurred amid rising criticism of major social media platforms, including allegations by some TikTok users that pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel content was being subjected to “shadow banning.”
"It's official… We're back together! Google Play reinstated," the platform announced on its official account on the US social media service X.
On Saturday, UpScrolled had noted, "Looks like Google Play put our relationship on pause this Valentine’s Day. Our app is currently unavailable for download on the Play Store. We are taking this seriously and working closely with the Google Play Team to resolve this."
Later, the platform reported experiencing server difficulties caused by a massive influx of new users, which were subsequently resolved.
The app gained significant attention after its user base skyrocketed from 150,000 to millions in just one week. Launched in June 2025, its rapid growth occurred amid rising criticism of major social media platforms, including allegations by some TikTok users that pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel content was being subjected to “shadow banning.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment