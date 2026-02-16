403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan's Economy Expands 0.2 Percent in Q4 of 2025
(MENAFN) Japan's economy delivered a tepid 0.2 percent annualized real expansion in the December 2025 quarter—marking the first growth in six months but dramatically missing forecasts amid stubborn inflation, official figures revealed Monday.
Economists surveyed by the Japan Center for Economic Research had projected a robust 1.48 percent annualized real surge for the October-December period, based on consensus among 36 analysts.
Preliminary Cabinet Office statistics showed inflation-adjusted gross domestic product inched up just 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter during the final three months of 2025.
Consumer spending—comprising over half of Japanese GDP—advanced 0.1 percent for a seventh straight quarter, buoyed by heightened mobile phone purchases and accommodation costs, though grocery and vehicle expenditures contracted, the office reported.
Export performance weakened during the period, sliding 0.3 percent from the July-September stretch, hampered by sluggish automobile deliveries hit by elevated U.S. tariffs and declining Chinese tourist arrivals. Japan classifies foreign visitor spending as export income.
Japanese consumers face mounting financial strain under relentless price pressures, with inflation-adjusted real wages remaining negative for December's 12th consecutive month and the fourth straight year annually, the Nikkei reported.
The disappointing economic metrics highlight mounting obstacles confronting Japan's economy and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the report said.
Economists surveyed by the Japan Center for Economic Research had projected a robust 1.48 percent annualized real surge for the October-December period, based on consensus among 36 analysts.
Preliminary Cabinet Office statistics showed inflation-adjusted gross domestic product inched up just 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter during the final three months of 2025.
Consumer spending—comprising over half of Japanese GDP—advanced 0.1 percent for a seventh straight quarter, buoyed by heightened mobile phone purchases and accommodation costs, though grocery and vehicle expenditures contracted, the office reported.
Export performance weakened during the period, sliding 0.3 percent from the July-September stretch, hampered by sluggish automobile deliveries hit by elevated U.S. tariffs and declining Chinese tourist arrivals. Japan classifies foreign visitor spending as export income.
Japanese consumers face mounting financial strain under relentless price pressures, with inflation-adjusted real wages remaining negative for December's 12th consecutive month and the fourth straight year annually, the Nikkei reported.
The disappointing economic metrics highlight mounting obstacles confronting Japan's economy and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the report said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment