North Korea Unveils Housing District for Families of Soldiers
(MENAFN) North Korea declared on Monday that it has finalized the development of a new residential area in the capital, Pyongyang, designed for the families of North Korean soldiers who perished in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to state-run media.
A news agency reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the inauguration of the newly built Saeppyol Street on Sunday. He was joined by his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, and other senior officials.
During the ceremony, Kim remarked that the street "has been built thanks to the ardent desire of our motherland that wishes that the precious lives of its excellent sons, who defended the most sacred things by sacrificing their most valuable things, will live forever."
He described the street as "a source of honor for our generation and a pride of Pyongyang and our state," emphasizing that it is intended to accommodate "the bereaved family members of the fallen soldiers and other combatants, as well as the combatants of the regiment of the engineers, who have been dispatched to the overseas military operations."
Kim added that "The Party and the government will take all necessary steps to ensure that these families lead a proud and worthwhile life while enjoying the preferential treatment by the state and the loving care of the whole society," as reported by the news agency.
After delivering his speech and participating in the ribbon-cutting marking the completion of the street, Kim toured several homes to personally offer his condolences to the residents.
