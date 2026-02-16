403
Research Reveals Lions Roamed Japan Tens of Thousands of Years Ago
(MENAFN) Recent scientific findings indicate that lions, not tigers, inhabited large parts of Japan tens of thousands of years ago. Fossil remains that had long been classified as tiger bones have now been reexamined and identified as belonging to an extinct lion species.
According to reports, a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences determined through DNA and protein testing that fossils previously believed to be from tigers were actually from cave lions.
Researchers analyzed organic material extracted from 26 subfossil specimens found throughout Japan. Detailed comparisons of mitochondrial DNA, nuclear DNA, and protein sequences from five of those samples against international reference datasets confirmed that all specimens were linked to cave lions.
“Our findings challenge the long-held view that tigers once took refuge in Japan, showing instead that cave lions were widespread in northeast Asia during this period,” researchers from institutions including the Graduate University for Advanced Studies and Peking University said.
The research traces the broader migration of lions back to their departure from Africa roughly one million years ago. From there, they expanded across Eurasia, eventually arriving in Japan between 73,000 and 38,000 years ago. During that era, lower sea levels created land connections between the Japanese archipelago and the Asian mainland, enabling animal movement.
Fossil discoveries in Yamaguchi Prefecture indicate that these cave lions made their way into western Japan. Human populations are believed to have reached the region between 40,000 and 35,000 years ago, while cave lions are thought to have disappeared around 10,000 years ago.
“The findings are significant in terms of studying interaction between lions and tigers and their influence on ecosystems,” said Takumi Tsutaya, an assistant professor at the Graduate University for Advanced Studies.
Fossilized remains of large cats have been uncovered across a wide geographical range in Japan, stretching from Aomori Prefecture in the north to Oita Prefecture in the south. For decades, these remains were presumed to belong to tigers, largely due to Japan’s warm and humid environmental conditions, which seemed more consistent with tiger habitats.
