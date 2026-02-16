403
Ghana Urges African Union to Recognize Slave Trade Injustices
(MENAFN) Ghana’s president called on member states of the African Union (AU) Sunday to back a draft resolution recognizing the historical wrongs of the transatlantic slave trade.
Speaking at a press briefing during the 39th AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, John Mahama emphasized that while the resolution cannot undo the past, it would formally acknowledge that the trade in enslaved Africans and racialized slavery constituted severe crimes that significantly shaped the modern world.
“All peoples of African descent have been waiting for this day. The truth cannot be buried. The legal foundations are sound; the moral imperative is undeniable,” he said.
Mahama highlighted that confronting these historical realities requires “moral courage” rather than fostering division. He noted that the legacies of slavery persist today, manifesting as structural inequalities, racial discrimination, and economic disparities.
“Adoption of the resolution will not be the end. Following the adoption, Ghana will continue engagement with the United Nations Secretary General, the African Union Commission, relevant UN bodies and interested member states,” he said.
“This is about a sustained dialogue on reparatory justice and healing,” he added
