Slovak PM Says 'No Military Solution' to Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico declared Sunday that armed conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved through military means, demanding direct negotiations with Russia to terminate hostilities that erupted in 2022.
Speaking alongside U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a Bratislava press briefing, Fico alleged that Slovakia encounters resistance when charting an autonomous course. "When someone doesn't like this sovereign independent behavior of Slovakia, they are always automatically trying to create obstacles to this sovereign, independent behavior."
The Slovak leader doubled down on his conviction that battlefield operations will prove futile in ending the crisis.
"The conflict in Ukraine has no military solution. It has no military solution," he said, cautioning that prolonged warfare would yield "the only result will be hundreds of thousands of deaths and a stronger position of Russian Federation."
Fico challenged the efficacy of Western economic restrictions against Moscow, asking rhetorically: "20th sanctioned packages are getting ready, how many of them do we need so that we could stop the progress of Russian Army?"
European nations should pivot toward negotiation strategies, he argued, lamenting: "We should have come up with 20 peace initiatives."
Addressing energy-sector tensions, the Slovak premier claimed his nation suffered substantial financial losses following alterations to natural gas transit arrangements, accusing Kyiv of weaponizing fuel deliveries.
"We made 500 million euros per year just on transit fees," he said, asserting that "supplies of gas, of oil from Ukrainian side towards Hungary and Slovakia have become an instrument of political, political blackmail and pressure on Slovakia and Hungary."
Fico delivered harsh assessments of the EU's economic trajectory, declaring: "The EU is economically in a deep crisis," while cautioning that "if we will not admit that we passed senseless, ideological, climatic goals, we will not get out of this crisis."
Nevertheless, he signaled conditional backing for Ukraine's European integration ambitions.
"We say that Ukraine can join the EU under the assumption they will meet all the necessary criteria," he said, noting that Western Balkan applicants were "100 times better prepared for accession than Ukraine."
Advocating for Moscow engagement, Fico underscored the necessity of maintaining communication channels with opponents. "We have to lead discussion with Russian Federation. We have to lead dialog. We have to have a dialogue with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin," he said.
