Munich Security Conference Finishes After Three Days
(MENAFN) The 2026 edition of the Munich Security Conference concluded Sunday after three days of intensive discussions addressing the war in Ukraine, Europe’s evolving security landscape, and the future of transatlantic relations amid a rapidly changing global environment.
According to reports, the annual gathering brought together over 1,000 leaders, diplomats, and security experts from more than 115 countries, including around 60 heads of state and government.
The conference opened Friday with urgent warnings about the weakening of the rules-based international order. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio remarked that the "old world is gone," stressing that rapid geopolitical shifts are compelling nations to rethink their strategies in what he called a new era. Similarly, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz cautioned that the international order "no longer exists in its original form," citing Russia’s war in Ukraine and intensifying great-power competition.
The conflict in Ukraine dominated much of the discussion. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte highlighted that Russia continues to suffer "staggering losses" in its war, urging allies not to accept portrayals of Moscow as a "mighty bear." He emphasized that European nations are boosting defense spending and taking on greater responsibilities within the alliance.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy consistently underscored the importance of unity, calling it the "best interceptor" against Russia. On the sidelines of the conference, he met with NATO officials and US envoys to discuss air defense funding and diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the conflict, while reaffirming that Kyiv will not compromise on its territorial integrity.
