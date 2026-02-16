403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Severe Rains, Winds Batter New Zealand
(MENAFN) Ferocious weather battered New Zealand's North Island on Monday, crippling flight operations and plunging more than 30,000 properties into darkness as extreme winds and torrential downpours wreaked havoc across the region.
Powerful gales toppled trees and obliterated power infrastructure throughout the lower North Island, leaving vast swaths without electricity, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported. Utility company Powerco documented approximately 23,000 outages spanning its network, with the Wellington area accounting for roughly 10,000 disconnected properties.
Online footage revealed semi-rural communities submerged underwater, residences inundated with floodwaters, and roadway segments completely eroded after waters retreated.
The Manawatu-Whanganui region sustained especially catastrophic damage, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency. Residents along Lincoln Road in Masterton are being evacuated amid threats from collapsing trees.
Wairarapa assistant commander Ian Wright characterized the overnight period as relentless with weather-driven emergency calls continuing into daylight hours. He identified falling trees as the predominant threat, stating that shallow-rooted trees on Lincoln Road are "very, very unstable, so both roads have been closed and the people have been evacuated."
Air NZ grounded numerous flights to and from major hubs, including the capital, Wellington, citing dangerous wind conditions.
"Safety is paramount, and we are continuing to closely monitor conditions, with winds expected to reduce later this morning when we expect to resume services," chief operating officer Alex Marren said.
Five districts—Manawatu, Rangitikei, Tararua, Waipa, and Otorohanga—remain under emergency declarations.
Meteorological instruments recorded catastrophic wind speeds reaching 240 kilometers per hour (149 miles per hour) along the eastern coastline of the lower North Island, including Cape Turnagain. Elevated areas of Wellington registered gusts up to 190 km/h, while the city center experienced approximately 130 km/h winds.
The brutal weather system is forecast to continue pounding the lower North Island before migrating southward later Monday.
Powerful gales toppled trees and obliterated power infrastructure throughout the lower North Island, leaving vast swaths without electricity, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported. Utility company Powerco documented approximately 23,000 outages spanning its network, with the Wellington area accounting for roughly 10,000 disconnected properties.
Online footage revealed semi-rural communities submerged underwater, residences inundated with floodwaters, and roadway segments completely eroded after waters retreated.
The Manawatu-Whanganui region sustained especially catastrophic damage, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency. Residents along Lincoln Road in Masterton are being evacuated amid threats from collapsing trees.
Wairarapa assistant commander Ian Wright characterized the overnight period as relentless with weather-driven emergency calls continuing into daylight hours. He identified falling trees as the predominant threat, stating that shallow-rooted trees on Lincoln Road are "very, very unstable, so both roads have been closed and the people have been evacuated."
Air NZ grounded numerous flights to and from major hubs, including the capital, Wellington, citing dangerous wind conditions.
"Safety is paramount, and we are continuing to closely monitor conditions, with winds expected to reduce later this morning when we expect to resume services," chief operating officer Alex Marren said.
Five districts—Manawatu, Rangitikei, Tararua, Waipa, and Otorohanga—remain under emergency declarations.
Meteorological instruments recorded catastrophic wind speeds reaching 240 kilometers per hour (149 miles per hour) along the eastern coastline of the lower North Island, including Cape Turnagain. Elevated areas of Wellington registered gusts up to 190 km/h, while the city center experienced approximately 130 km/h winds.
The brutal weather system is forecast to continue pounding the lower North Island before migrating southward later Monday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment