403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DNA from Glove May Connect Suspect to Savannah Guthrie’s Mother’s— FBI
(MENAFN) US investigators say they have recovered a DNA sample from a glove found near the home of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC’s Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, which may match the pair of gloves worn by a man captured on a doorbell camera on the night she disappeared, the FBI stated Sunday.
“The one with the DNA profile recovered is different (from other gloves that have been found) and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video,” a bureau spokesperson told media outlets.
According to reports, this development indicates that authorities may have obtained DNA evidence from the primary suspect in the Feb. 1 abduction of Nancy Guthrie. The FBI said preliminary DNA tests have been completed on the glove, but officials are still awaiting “quality control and official confirmation” before entering the profile of an “unknown male” into its database.
The glove was discovered about two miles (3.21 kilometers) from Nancy Guthrie’s home in the Catalina Foothills area and was among roughly 16 gloves collected by detectives during a two-week investigation. Most of the other gloves recovered were reportedly those used by investigators during their searches and were discarded during evidence sweeps.
Nancy Guthrie has been missing for two weeks, and authorities continue to believe that she was abducted.
“The one with the DNA profile recovered is different (from other gloves that have been found) and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video,” a bureau spokesperson told media outlets.
According to reports, this development indicates that authorities may have obtained DNA evidence from the primary suspect in the Feb. 1 abduction of Nancy Guthrie. The FBI said preliminary DNA tests have been completed on the glove, but officials are still awaiting “quality control and official confirmation” before entering the profile of an “unknown male” into its database.
The glove was discovered about two miles (3.21 kilometers) from Nancy Guthrie’s home in the Catalina Foothills area and was among roughly 16 gloves collected by detectives during a two-week investigation. Most of the other gloves recovered were reportedly those used by investigators during their searches and were discarded during evidence sweeps.
Nancy Guthrie has been missing for two weeks, and authorities continue to believe that she was abducted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment