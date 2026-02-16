403
Iran’s Military Chief Issues Warning to US
(MENAFN) Iran’s highest-ranking military official cautioned on Sunday that any American assault on Tehran would turn into “a lesson” for President Donald Trump, as friction continues to mount across the region.
Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, stated that the US leader must recognize he would be stepping into “a lesson-giving battle.”
On Friday, President Donald Trump remarked that regime change in Iran “would be the best thing that could happen,” as strains intensify alongside the deployment of a second American aircraft carrier to the Middle East.
He revealed that the USS Gerald R. Ford — characterized as the largest aircraft carrier in the world — is expected to head toward the region should ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran collapse.
“In case we don’t make a deal, we’ll need it,” he said. “It’ll be leaving very soon.”
The USS Abraham Lincoln, accompanied by several destroyers, is already positioned in the Persian Gulf area after being deployed last month amid escalating hostilities between the two nations.
Mousavi labeled Trump’s remarks as “unworthy of a president” and “reckless.”
He further asserted that if Trump plans to initiate military action, he should refrain from speaking about “negotiations,” alluding to the renewed nuclear diplomacy between the two countries that recommenced earlier this month.
The most recent phase of nuclear discussions took place in Oman on Feb. 6, more than eight months after the Iran-Israel war pushed diplomatic efforts to the sidelines.
