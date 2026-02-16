403
Antonio Guterres Urges Nigeria to Lead Africa’s Push for Global Influence
(MENAFN) The United Nations secretary-general has urged Nigeria to take a leading role in advancing Africa’s influence in a restructured global order, highlighting the country’s unique position to guide the continent toward greater international impact.
Antonio Guterres also expressed strong support for Nigeria’s pursuit of a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, according to reports.
He made the remarks during a high-level meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima on the sidelines of the 39th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Guterres commended the economic reforms implemented under President Bola Tinubu’s administration and recognized Nigeria’s contributions to stability in the Sahel region and within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), despite the nation facing its own security challenges.
The UN chief emphasized that Nigeria’s large population—the continent’s largest—its sustained democratic governance, extensive natural and human resources, and commitment to multilateralism position it to lead Africa in navigating a changing global landscape.
Vice President Shettima expressed gratitude for Guterres’ efforts to advance global peace and sustainable development, reiterating Nigeria’s commitment to multilateral engagement with the UN. He also renewed calls for comprehensive UN reforms to reflect modern global realities, stressing the need for stronger African representation, including a permanent seat for Nigeria on the Security Council.
