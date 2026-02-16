403
Stabbing in Western Japan Leaves Teen Dead, Two Injured
(MENAFN) A stabbing incident in western Japan left a teenage boy dead and two others injured, according to reports.
Authorities arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder just hours after the attack, which took place late Saturday in the bustling Dotonbori area of Osaka.
All three victims were 17-year-old boys. One of them, Kamada Ryunosuke from the nearby Nara Prefecture, succumbed to stab wounds to the chest and other areas after being hospitalized.
The two other teenagers, both residents of Osaka Prefecture, were also stabbed in the upper body and taken to a hospital. Their current condition has not been immediately reported.
Police indicated that the suspect had apparently had a dispute with the three boys prior to the attack.
