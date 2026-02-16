403
African Leaders Call for Peace, UN Security Council Reform at Summit
(MENAFN) African heads of state concluded a two-day summit with strong appeals to address escalating conflicts across the continent and renewed calls to overhaul the UN Security Council, as pressing security concerns ultimately took center stage over the event’s original focus on water-related issues.
The gathering, organized under the auspices of the African Union, ended with leaders emphasizing that peace and stability remain foundational to Africa’s broader development ambitions.
Newly elected AU chair Evariste Ndayishimiye, who also serves as president of Burundi, underscored that restoring calm across conflict-affected regions is the bloc’s most urgent mission.
“We need to silence the guns. We need peace on this continent. We need stability on this continent, and we have a program for that,” he said during a closing news conference.
AU Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf highlighted the close connection between sustainable development and security, cautioning that long-term peace depends on ensuring communities have reliable access to essential services. He stressed that water and sanitation remain central to public health and economic opportunity.
“Without equitable access to water and sanitation, we cannot talk of public health or inclusive development or sustainable prosperity for our people,” he said.
Addressing reporters separately, AU Peace and Security Commissioner Bankole Adeoye described the war in Sudan as “the worst humanitarian crisis globally.” He noted that although the conflict erupted in April 2023, its magnitude and destabilizing effects have not received sufficient global attention.
Responding to questions about Sudan, Adeoye stated: “Our number one goal is a permanent, unconditional, inclusive, immediate ceasefire.”
He also reiterated the continent’s long-standing demand for changes to global governance structures, arguing that Africa’s representation must better align with present-day geopolitical realities.
“The UN Security Council must reflect the world of today,” Adeoye said.
