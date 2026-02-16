403
Iran Threatens ‘Lesson’ to Trump Amid Rising Tensions
(MENAFN) Iran’s highest-ranking military official issued a stark warning on Sunday, saying that any military confrontation initiated by the United States would turn into what he called “a lesson” for President Donald Trump, as regional strains remain high.
Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, who serves as Iran’s chief of staff of the armed forces, stated that the American leader should recognize he would be stepping into “a lesson-giving battle.”
His remarks followed statements made by Donald Trump on Friday, in which the US president suggested that regime change in Iran “would be the best thing that could happen,” amid heightened friction and an expanded American naval presence in the Middle East.
Trump also revealed that the USS Gerald R. Ford — widely regarded as the largest aircraft carrier in operation — is expected to deploy to the region if negotiations between Washington and Tehran collapse.
“In case we don’t make a deal, we’ll need it,” he said. “It’ll be leaving very soon.”
The USS Abraham Lincoln, accompanied by several destroyers, is already operating in the Persian Gulf after being sent there last month as tensions between the two nations intensified.
Mousavi criticized Trump’s rhetoric, calling it “unworthy of a president” and “reckless.” He argued that threats of military action are incompatible with discussions of diplomacy, pointing to the renewed nuclear negotiations that resumed earlier this month.
The most recent round of talks took place in Oman on Feb. 6, marking the first such engagement in more than eight months. Diplomatic efforts had stalled following the outbreak of war between Iran and Israel, which had pushed nuclear discussions aside.
According to reports, regional players — including Türkiye — have recently stepped in to help reduce tensions and reopen communication channels, particularly after Trump signaled the possibility of military measures against Tehran.
