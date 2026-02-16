403
Italy Confirms Joining White House Peace Initiative as Observer
(MENAFN) Italy will take part as an observer in the White House-led initiative, the “Board of Peace,” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed on Sunday.
In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Meloni said Italy received an invitation to attend in observer status and intends to accept. “We were invited as an observer country, and in our view, it is a good solution regarding the problem of the war in the Middle East,” she said.
She noted that constitutional limitations prevent Italy from formally joining the body but emphasized that Rome fully supports the initiative, describing the Middle East as “a priority,” reflected in Italy’s ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region.
Meloni added that the level of Italian representation has yet to be finalized, as invitations to European partners were only recently extended. She suggested that other European nations, particularly Mediterranean states and those geographically close to the Middle East, could also participate in a similar observer capacity.
Her comments came amid consultations with European leaders and discussions with ","italian foreign minister"], who was attending meetings with EU partners focused on Gaza.
On Jan. 22, representatives from 19 countries signed the Charter of the Board of Peace during the World Economic Forum in Davos.
The initiative was created to support peaceful resolution efforts in the Gaza Strip and aims to promote global peacemaking. Washington has indicated that additional countries have since joined the effort.
