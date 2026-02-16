403
Türkiye Launches Deep-Sea Drilling Mission to Somalia
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Sunday deployed its deep-water drillship, Cagri Bey, to Somalia for its inaugural international operation, a development Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar described as a landmark advancement in the nation’s offshore energy ambitions.
Addressing attendees at a ceremony held at Tasucu Port in Mersin, Bayraktar stated that the ship is projected to arrive in Mogadishu within approximately 45 days. Drilling operations are scheduled to commence in April at the Curad-1 well.
Ankara and Somalia formalized cooperation accords in 2024 encompassing both onshore and offshore hydrocarbon exploration. Earlier, the seismic research vessel Oruc Reis finalized assessment activities across three offshore zones.
Bayraktar noted that with the commissioning of Cagri Bey and Yildirim, Türkiye’s fleet of drillships has expanded to six. Alongside the seismic research vessels Oruc Reis and Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa, the country now possesses the world’s fourth-largest offshore exploration fleet, he emphasized.
Since the start of the year, Türkiye has concluded strategic partnerships in oil and gas exploration with US energy giants ExxonMobil and Chevron, as well as UK-based BP, according to Bayraktar. He further indicated that an additional international offshore collaboration agreement is expected to be signed next week.
Bayraktar underscored that Türkiye intends for its state-owned petroleum enterprise to achieve output of roughly 500,000 barrels of oil and gas per day by 2028, with a long-term objective of raising production capacity to 1 million barrels daily.
“I firmly believe that Cagri Bey, which we are assigning to search for oil outside our territorial waters for the first time, will elevate Türkiye-Somalia relations to a higher level,” Bayraktar said, wishing the crew a safe and successful mission.
