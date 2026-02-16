Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey, UAE Leaders Hold Phone Talks on Boosting Relations

2026-02-16 01:10:54
(MENAFN) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation on Sunday with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, focusing on ways to broaden collaboration and reinforce ties between Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates, according to official statements.

During their discussion, the two leaders explored potential areas for enhanced cooperation and evaluated measures aimed at advancing bilateral relations in alignment with shared interests, with an emphasis on delivering mutual benefits to their citizens.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthening UAE-Türkiye relations, building on the momentum achieved across multiple sectors, especially in the field of development partnerships.

In addition to bilateral matters, the conversation covered a range of regional and global issues of common concern. The leaders exchanged views on recent developments in the region and ongoing efforts related to those developments.

They also acknowledged that a meeting previously scheduled for this week has been delayed. The two presidents agreed to arrange a new date for the gathering at the earliest suitable opportunity.

