“Edge In Leadership” Robin Uthappa Picks Tilak Varma Before Naming Abhishek And Gill As India's Future

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has identified Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill as two young players to watch out for in the future, amid the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Speaking on his YouTube channel in a 'This or That' format, Uthappa compared several rising stars before settling on his final picks.

Uthappa initially leaned heavily toward Tilak Varma, choosing him over Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar. He praised Tilak's leadership qualities, even selecting him ahead of Yashasvi Jaiswal after much deliberation. However, when Abhishek Sharma's name came up, Uthappa shifted his preference, opting for the left‐hander instead of Tilak.

In the final round, Uthappa faced a choice between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. He admitted it was difficult to separate the two, eventually declaring them joint winners. The 2007 T20 World Cup champion emphasized that both players possess qualities that make them vital for India's future.

The ongoing tournament has seen mixed performances from the youngsters mentioned. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill are not part of India's current squad, while Washington Sundar has yet to feature in a game. Abhishek Sharma, one of Uthappa's picks, has endured a tough start, dismissed for back‐to‐back ducks.

On the other hand, Ishan Kishan has been India's standout young batter, scoring 158 runs at an average of 52.66 and a strike rate of 197.50 in three matches. Tilak Varma has contributed 75 runs at an average of 25, though without a defining knock. Rinku Singh has struggled, managing just 18 runs at an average of nine.

Despite these individual ups and downs, Team India has maintained dominance in the tournament. They have won all three of their matches so far, becoming the first team from Group A to qualify for the Super Eights. Their latest victory, a 61‐run win over Pakistan, underlined their strength and depth.