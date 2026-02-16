Who Is Asim Azhar? Meet Hania Aamir's Rumoured Husband Fueling Reunion Speculation

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar is trending again after a viral video with Hania Aamir sparked wedding rumours, reviving curiosity about their past relationship and current equation.

Asim Azhar is a well-known Pakistani singer, songwriter, and occasional actor who first gained attention through YouTube covers. Born in Karachi in 1996, he soon became a youth icon with hit songs and drama OSTs, building a loyal fanbase across Pakistan and beyond with his romantic, soulful music style.

Over the years, his work has often been associated with Hania Aamir, especially through popular drama soundtracks and industry events. His emotional songs frequently complement shows featuring her, making audiences naturally connect the two stars within the entertainment world and enjoy their indirect on-screen pairing.

Much of the public interest also comes from their past relationship, which reportedly began early in their careers and ended on friendly terms. Even today, fans revisit their old pictures, interviews, and social media moments, wondering if there is still a special bond or just mutual respect between them.

Recently, a viral video shows Hania Aamir dressed in a bright yellow mayun-style outfit with floral jewellery and dupatta over her head, glowing like a bride. Beside her, Asim Azhar dances casually, smiling to the music. The festive setting resembled a private mehendi, instantly making fans speculate about a secret wedding platforms.