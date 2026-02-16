Seedance 2.0 Sparking China's AI Youth Boom

MENAFN - Asia Times) By the mid-2020s, breakthroughs in artificial intelligence have become so frequent that few releases genuinely surprise.

Yet ByteDance's Seedance 2.0 has managed to do just that - not because it wins another benchmark race, but because it reveals something deeper about how a new generation in China is approaching technology.

Seedance 2.0's ability to generate fluid human motion, natural camera work and director-like transitions quickly drew attention online. Feng Ji, producer of the hit game Black Myth: Wukong, remarked on X that“AI competition is getting crazier.”

But focusing solely on performance misses the bigger story. The real question is not whether ByteDance has outpaced rivals, but what Seedance 2.0 says about the social environment that produced it.

In China today, AI is no longer confined to policy documents as a“strategic technology.” As the country prepares for its 15th Five-Year Plan, AI is increasingly treated by younger users as something to play with, remix and experiment with, often in public.

In the days following Seedance 2.0's release, Chinese social media platforms were flooded with user-generated content. Some creators reimagined characters from Plants vs. Zombies with cinematic movement; others turned household cats into giant creatures roaming modern cities.