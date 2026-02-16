Expired Military Munitions To Be Safely Eliminated At Two Sites

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Expired and unserviceable ammunition will be destroyed at a military training ground near the settlement of Pirəkəşkül and at a training center located in the Ağdərə District, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Ministry noted that the disposal process will take place from February 16 to 20. The operation will involve the destruction of munitions whose service life has expired and which are no longer suitable for use.

The Ministry emphasized that the procedure will be carried out in strict compliance with safety regulations. The destruction of the ammunition will occur at the designated military polygon near Pirəkəşkül as well as at the training center in the territory of Ağdərə District.

Officials also sought to reassure the public, noting that residents in nearby areas may hear explosion sounds during the specified period.

“We urge the population not to be alarmed by the sounds of explosions and inform citizens that there is no cause for concern,” the statement said.

The Ministry underscored that all necessary safety measures will be observed throughout the process to ensure public security.