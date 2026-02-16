Russians Launch 668 Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, Six Civilians Wounded
According to him, Russian troops carried out 13 airstrikes on Yuliivka, Hryhorivka, Zarichne, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirske, and Blakytne. A total of 359 UAVs of various types – mostly FPV drones – attacked Zaporizhzhia, Novomykolaivka, Mykhailo-Lukasheve, Pidhirne, Liubymivka, Petropavlivka, Stepnohirsk, Pavlivka, Prymorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Zelene, Rybne, Dobropillia, and Pryluky.
Six multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks were carried out against Stepnohirsk, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, and Pryluky. In addition, 290 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Zelene, Rybne, Dobropillia, and Pryluky.
A total of 74 reports were received about damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.Read also: Russian strikes on Sumy region leave three people injured
Earlier, Russian forces struck the settlement of Zarichne in the Zaporizhzhia district with guided aerial bombs, wounding two women.
