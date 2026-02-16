Warm Conditions On Monday Ahead Of Sharp Temperature Drop

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra) -- Temperatures are expected to climb well above seasonal averages on Monday before a noticeable cooling trend sets in from Tuesday, as a relatively cold air mass moves across the Kingdom, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.The department said Monday's temperatures will reach around 9–10 degrees Celsius above normal levels, bringing generally warm conditions across most regions. Southeasterly winds are expected to blow at moderate speeds, becoming active at times and raising dust, particularly in Badia areas. Authorities warned that blowing dust may reduce horizontal visibility in desert regions.A marked shift is forecast for Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to fall noticeably as cooler air spreads across the country. Weather conditions will turn relatively cold in most regions, while low-lying areas, including the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, will remain comparatively warm. Clouds are expected at various altitudes, with moderate westerly winds becoming active at times and raising dust.Temperatures are expected to ease slightly again on Wednesday, with relatively cold conditions persisting across most regions. Low-level clouds are forecast, while westerly winds may remain active, continuing to raise dust in several areas, particularly in the Badia.Another modest drop in temperatures is expected on Thursday, bringing readings back to around seasonal averages. Weather conditions will remain relatively cold in most regions and relatively warm in low-lying areas, with low-level clouds and moderate northwesterly winds.For Monday, temperatures in eastern Amman are expected to range between 24 C and 14 C, compared with 22 C and 12 C in western Amman. The northern highlands will record temperatures between 20 C and 11 C, while the Sharah highlands are forecast to see temperatures between 23 C and 10 C. In the Badia, daytime temperatures are expected to reach 26 C before falling to 13 C at night, while plains areas will see readings between 24 C and 14 C.Low-lying regions will remain the warmest, with temperatures expected to range between 27 C and 17 C in the northern Jordan Valley and 30 C and 21 C in the south. Aqaba is forecast to record highs of 30 C and lows of 20 C.