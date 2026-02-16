Moehe Undersecretary Highlights QEEA Role In Fostering Creativity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi (pictured) highlighted the great and widespread attention given by the wise leadership to the Qatar Education Excellence Award (QEEA) as well as the increasing participation from students, staff, department and school directors, administrators, postgraduate students, and university graduates.

Talking to QNA, he emphasised that the patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's continued gracing to the closing ceremony to honour the winners affirms His Highness's interest in the educational system. Underscoring that His Highness's commitment makes excellence a prominent feature of society and an inherent characteristic of the outputs and various educational sectors, from schools to universities, both within and outside Qatar, he pointed out that the MoEHE oversees this entire system and exerts every effort to provide opportunities that motivate everyone towards creativity and excellence.



Dr. Al Nuaimi addressed the award's role in fostering creativity and innovation among students, educational institutions, and the Qatari community.

He noted that after 20 years since its inception, the award continues its journey, marked by successes in achieving its objectives, within a conducive environment that embraces and encourages creativity. This is evident in the significant participation, development, and competitiveness witnessed in its competitions.