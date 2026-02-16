403
Semiotics of Nature: Recharging Nature with Meaning for Environmental Ethics and Action
Date: Monday, 16 February 2026
Time: 9am – 11am.
Venue: ThinkBay Auditorium, Education City, Doha.
The event will open with a welcome note from Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna, followed by opening remarks by the author, Dr. Recep Şentürk. The session will convene scholars, practitioners, and institutional leaders to explore how meaning-making, values, and ethics – particularly from an Islamic perspective – can inform environmental responsibility and inspire practical, values-driven action.
Additionally, the event will feature a panel discussion, focusing on how Islamic values are already being translated into initiatives that promote nature protection, responsible consumption, and sustainable development.
Panelists:
•Dr. Sohaira Siddiqui, Executive Director, Al-Mujadilah: Center & Mosque for Women.
•Dr. Mutaz Al-Khatib, Associate Professor of Methodology and Ethics at the Research Center for Islamic Legislation and Ethics (CILE), Hamad Bin Khalifa University.
•Dr. Osman Umarji, Director of Global Data Studies, Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research and Senior Consultant to Qatar Foundation.
The event will conclude with a book-signing session for printed copies, offering attendees an opportunity to engage directly with the author. The book is available in both English and Arabic.
