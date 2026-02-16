403
Luciana Diniz Triumphs in Thrilling Emirates Jumping Cup Finale at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club
(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) The curtain came down on an exceptional week of sport at the Longines League of Nations™ and The Emirates Jumping Cup with a gripping conclusion to the CSIO5* Emirates Jumping Cup presented by Longines, where Brazil’s Luciana Diniz emerged victorious following one of the most demanding tests of the week.
A total of 50 elite combinations came forward to tackle the two-round Grand Prix, set over a technical 1.60m track. Designed to test the very best, the course quickly proved its strength, with only two combinations managing to jump clear in the opening round.
Rails fell across the arena as the final line and a delicate combination caught out even the most experienced partnerships, ensuring that only the most accurate performances would return for round two.
Between rounds, spectators were treated to a spectacular liberty display from Z7 Show Horses. Performing at complete freedom inside the main arena, the horses captivated the crowd.
When competition resumed, there was no room for error. In the end, it was Luciana Diniz and Vertigo du Desert who held their nerve. Producing two foot-perfect rounds, the Brazilian rider finished on just one time penalty overall, crossing the line in 61.61 seconds in the second round to secure the title and confirm her place at the top of the podium. Great Britain delivered a strong collective performance, claiming both remaining podium positions. Tim Gredley finished second aboard Medoc de Toxandria on two time penalties, while Joseph Stockdale secured third with Ebanking on three time penalties.
Having ridden a double clear in the Longines League of Nations™ on Friday night and again today, at the post-competition press conference, Luciana Diniz spoke emotionally about her victory and her partnership with 17-year-old Vertigo du Desert:
“I’m just so delighted and grateful to have a horse like this. He’s 17 years old and he’s not only my horse; he’s my best friend. I had one time fault today in the first round and thought about many years ago, at the Olympic Games, I had one time fault. If I had let myself think about it, it might have affected my performance. So, I just changed my inner dialogue and imagined I would be on the podium. I rode with gratitude and believe that when everything comes together like this, it feels like a gift. I had the option to either go to Doha or come to Abu Dhabi and I’m so happy I chose to come here. The universe delivered.”
When asked about four days of amazing jumping, Mohammed Al Nakhi, Manager of the Show Jumping Committee of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation went on to thank the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club for hosting the event for the first time. He added that it provided the best atmosphere and facilities for the horses, riders and support teams. He also noted that Luciana was one of the best performing combinations and thanked her for choosing to compete in Abu Dhabi.
The morning programme of the final day opened with the CSICh Cavalor Children’s Cup, contested over a 1.10m two-phase track, highlighting the region’s rising stars. The UAE’s Khaled Ahmad Khalfia Al Ayali Al Mheiri aboard Feline Peguignon improved on his result earlier this week to move up one place into the top spot, producing a smooth and efficient clear in a time of 22.49s to take the win. Syria’s Zuhair Al Zabibi secured second with Snow White, while the UAE’s Ayesha Saeed Al Ghurair returned to the podium once again, finishing third aboard Haia and demonstrating impressive consistency across the week. The class reflected the growing depth and confidence if the next generation, with fourteen combinations forward and half the field jumping clear in the first phase.
The CSIJ Abu Dhabi Sports Council Cup followed, seeing 18 junior combinations come forward, with five producing impressive double clears over the 1.25m two-phase course. It was an all-Emirati podium, led by 18-year-old Ali Mufrej Ali Mohamed Alkarbi aboard the equally 18-year-old Salsa. The pair, who finished eighth in yesterday’s class, returned with renewed determination to stop the clock in 22.49s in Phase Two and take the win in style. Abdalla Omran Alowais continued his strong form from earlier in the week to secure second place with Q-Lina, delivering another faultless performance in 22.72s. The last rider to go, and yesterday’s Junior class winner, gave it everything in a bold attempt to take back-to-back victories but had to settle for runner-up honours after a spirited round. Completing the podium was Mohamed Majed Sultan Al Awani Alnuaimi aboard Hemesis Armor, whose composed double clear in 23.25s ensured a clean sweep for the UAE.
The CSIO5* Al Shira’aa Challenge (1.50m) delivered a gripping contest earlier in the afternoon, with 39 combinations lining up to take on a demanding first-round track. Sweden’s Henrik von Eckermann set the pace from the outset, first to go and producing one of six clear rounds in a sharp 71.96s. The final double proved influential throughout the class, catching out several contenders and preventing many from progressing to the second round. In total, six combinations jumped clear, joined in the winning round by two riders carrying time faults and two with a single rail down, with the top ten advancing.
With all scores reset to zero for the deciding round, the pressure intensified. Belgium’s Annelies Vorsselmans was the first to deliver a clear, fourth to go, laying down a confident marker. Saudi Arabia’s Ramzy Al Duhami followed with another faultless performance, before Germany’s Marco Kutscher and Kim Emmen of the Netherlands each added clears to raise the standard further. As the class unfolded, it was Germany’s Marco Kutscher who ultimately emerged on top with Aventador S, combining precision and pace to secure victory ahead of Ramzy Al Duhami and Annelies Vorsselmans in a high-calibre international podium.
As the final presentations were made and the lights dimmed on an unforgettable week, Abu Dhabi once again demonstrated why it is fast becoming a cornerstone of the international show jumping circuit. Across five days, the 2026 Longines League of Nations™ and The Emirates Jumping Cup, organised by the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, combined world-class competition and emerging regional talent. The series now moves on to the next leg, while the UAE’s international show jumping calendar continues with the CSI5*-W H.H. Sharjah Ruler’s Cup from 19-22 February at Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club, before wrapping the season with the CSI2* Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Festival in Al Ain.
