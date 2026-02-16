403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah arrived in Kuwait, after heading Kuwait's delegation in the 62nd Munich Security Conference.
KUWAIT - Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah said that Kuwait continues to strengthen the role of women, supported by the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
KUWAIT - Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace Chief of Staff of Egyptian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Ahmad Khalifa.
CAIRO - Kuwait-based Namma charity distributed some 1,300 food baskets to needy families across the Egyptian capital Cairo in a gracious deed ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
AMMAN - Namaa Charity, affiliated with the Kuwait Social Reform Society, organized a relief campaign to support Syrian and Palestinian refugees, as well as underprivileged Jordanian families in Jordan.
GAZA - Nine Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli occupation airstrikes targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip.
RAMALLAH - The Palestinian Presidency has warned of the serious consequences of the Israeli occupation's decision allowing it to declare lands in the occupied West Bank as state property.
ALGIERS - The African Union voiced its rejection of forced displacement of Palestinian people from its land toward Egypt and Jordan.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump announced that members states of the newly established Board of Peace are set to commit upwards of USD 5 billion in financial aid for the reconstruction and humanitarian stabilization of the Gaza Strip.
BEIRUT - The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced that four individuals were killed in a fresh airstrike carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in eastern Lebanon.
ADEN - At least one person was killed and 13 others suffered from suffocation, after a fire broke out at a shopping center in Marib, Yemen.
WASHINGTON - US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted 10 strikes against more than 30 ISIS targets in Syria.(end)
