Four Fatalities In Israeli Occupation Airstrike In Eastern Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Feb 15 (KUNA) - The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced on Sunday that four individuals were killed in a fresh airstrike carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in eastern Lebanon.
According to a press release from the ministry, an Israeli drone hit a vehicle near Al-Masnaa, a town on the Lebanese-Syrian border, causing immediate deaths.
The release also stated that Israeli occupation forces continue to target civilian areas and vehicles across Lebanon, in violation of the ceasefire agreement that began November 27, 2024
